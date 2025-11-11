V for Vendetta TV show in the works

It seems that the masked rebel and his fight against a totalitarian regime are about to be reimagined for television. According to reports from Variety, a new series based on Alan Moore and David Lloyd's work is being produced in colaboration between Warner and HBO - with James Gunn and Peter Safran serving as producers.

How closely the series will follow the source material remains unclear, and hopefully the core will remain relatively intact. The fact that a TV adaptation of Alan Moore and David Lloyd's work is being developed right now hardly seems like a coincidence - with its core themes of surveillance and civil rights being more relevant now than ever.

Though it is worth noting that the production still is in its infancy. With no set premiere date or any details available regarding cast and crew. Hopefully we'll get some more details in the coming months and with a little bit of luck this might turn into something that will satisfy both fans of the original and new viewers alike.