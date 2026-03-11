V-Bucks are getting more expensive as "the cost of Fortnite has gone up a lot"
Not even the cash cow that is Fortnite can escape inflation...
Bad news, Fortnite players. The cost of adding new skins and cosmetics to your collection is going up. Epic Games has announced a price hike for V-Bucks all because the "cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we're raising prices to help pay the bills."
Set to occur from March 19, the way the prices are changing is essentially by reducing the amount of V-Bucks you get per pack, with a drop of 20% for the cheapest option and around 7.5% for the more expensive packs. Epic does state that the price per 50 V-Bucks has almost doubled from approximately $0.50 to $0.99, but fear not as this doesn't mean prices per pack has doubled.
Rather, you can see how the prices per pack is changing below.
- $8.99 Pack - was 1,000 V-Bucks and now 800 V-Bucks
- $22.99 Pack - was 2,800 V-Bucks and now 2,400 V-Bucks
- $36.99 Pack - was 5,000 V-Bucks and now 4,500 V-Bucks
- $89.99 Pack - was 13,500 V-Bucks and now 12,500 V-Bucks
To Epic's benefit, this cost increase won't actually make it more challenging to grab a Battle Pass, as the price of a Battle Pass is being dropped from 1,000 V-Bucks to 800 V-Bucks, meaning the cheapest pass will still allow you to snag the bundle. Each of the Music and Lego passes will also be dropping to 1,200 V-Bucks from 1,400 V-Bucks. The catch is that you will also now earn less V-Bucks per pass, with the OG edition now rewarding 800 (down from 1,000) V-Bucks. Otherwise, Fortnite Crew will also reward fewer V-Bucks, also down to 800 from 1,000.