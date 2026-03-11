V-Bucks are getting more expensive as "the cost of Fortnite has gone up a lot"

HQ

Bad news, Fortnite players. The cost of adding new skins and cosmetics to your collection is going up. Epic Games has announced a price hike for V-Bucks all because the "cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we're raising prices to help pay the bills."

Set to occur from March 19, the way the prices are changing is essentially by reducing the amount of V-Bucks you get per pack, with a drop of 20% for the cheapest option and around 7.5% for the more expensive packs. Epic does state that the price per 50 V-Bucks has almost doubled from approximately $0.50 to $0.99, but fear not as this doesn't mean prices per pack has doubled.

Rather, you can see how the prices per pack is changing below.



$8.99 Pack - was 1,000 V-Bucks and now 800 V-Bucks



$22.99 Pack - was 2,800 V-Bucks and now 2,400 V-Bucks



$36.99 Pack - was 5,000 V-Bucks and now 4,500 V-Bucks



$89.99 Pack - was 13,500 V-Bucks and now 12,500 V-Bucks



To Epic's benefit, this cost increase won't actually make it more challenging to grab a Battle Pass, as the price of a Battle Pass is being dropped from 1,000 V-Bucks to 800 V-Bucks, meaning the cheapest pass will still allow you to snag the bundle. Each of the Music and Lego passes will also be dropping to 1,200 V-Bucks from 1,400 V-Bucks. The catch is that you will also now earn less V-Bucks per pass, with the OG edition now rewarding 800 (down from 1,000) V-Bucks. Otherwise, Fortnite Crew will also reward fewer V-Bucks, also down to 800 from 1,000.