Uzumaki's animated adaptation has a trailer

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably hear that Uzumaki, the iconic horror manga from industry legend Junji Ito, has a serialised anime adaptation on the way.

Now, Adult Swim have shown off a trailer for the production, filled with all of the eerie spirals and body horror fans have come to known and love.

Releasing via MAX in the USA and its various regional counterparts, fans won't be waiting long, with Uzumaki's serialised release coming as soon as 28 September.