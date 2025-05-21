Uzi to become the second League of Legends Hall of Legends inductee

HQ

Riot Games announced last year that it was starting up a hall of fame-like system for competitive League of Legends, with this being a place to document and immortalise the best of the best in the esport. It's known as the Hall of Legends, and unsurprisingly, the first inductee ended up being Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok for his storied, unmatched, and ongoing career. Now the second inductee has been announced.

The 2025 inductee is set to be China's Jian "Uzi" Zihao. Uzi has also had a very storied and long-running career, stretching for around a decade and most recently coming to an end in December 2023. Over that time, he won world championships, proved to be one of the strongest mechanical players in the world, and secured a slate of individual records and trophies too, making him one of the very best around.

Speaking about Uzi and his credentials, Riot adds: "Widely hailed as one of the greatest bot laners in League of Legends history, Uzi electrified fans with his mechanical precision and fearless play. Rising through the LPL with Royal Club and later dominating with Royal Never Give Up (RNG), he helped redefine the pro scene's limits. Uzi's fierce competitiveness and deep connection with fans were pivotal in bringing esports into the mainstream in China. His standout performances at the 2013 and 2014 World Championship Finals — and his crowning achievements in 2018 — cemented his legacy as a global icon."

Uzi will officially be added to the Hall of Legends on May 27, and to mark this induction, Riot has teamed up with Mercedes to create a one-of-a-kind custom G-Class that will be a "steady companion, always reminding him of his great achievements," as Mercedes-Benz AG's head of communications and marketing, Bettina Fetzer, explains.