Uwe Boll defies Warner Bros. and keeps The Dark Knight as the title of his new film

The often controversial director Uwe Boll is refusing to change the title of his new film, The Dark Knight. This is despite several warnings from Warner Bros. about potential trade mark infringement. The film, which marks Armie Hammer's return to Hollywood, is about a vigilante who takes the law into his own hands. Unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. reacted by sending a cease and desist letter to the director, claiming that the title is too closely associated with Christopher Nolan's 2008 Batman film.

Boll defends himself by pointing out that Warner Bros. used the title Rampage for a film starring Dwayne Johnson, the same name as Boll's own 2009 film, and argues that they should show gratitude by allowing him to keep his title. Now it remains to be seen if Warner Bros. will take legal action against Boll.

Speaking on The Uwe Boll Podcast Network, the director stated: "DC and Warner already contacted and said I can't use the title. I understand that but I told them, 'Guys, remember Rampage, the Rock movie? You used my title.'"

