USS Iowa joins United States Navy fleet as latest Virginia-class submarine

The latest news on the United States. The United States Navy has officially welcomed the USS Iowa, its newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, in a commissioning ceremony held Saturday in Groton, Connecticut.
This 377-foot vessel, built by General Dynamics Electric Boat, is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including Tomahawk missiles, a nuclear reactor for unlimited range, and advanced systems for special operations.
With capabilities ranging from anti-submarine warfare to intelligence operations, the Iowa is set to be a key player in the Navy's future endeavors. The submarine will carry a crew of 135 sailors and continues the legacy of the USS Iowa battleship, which served in WWII.