USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, very critical with the American mentality with 'soccer': "American sports reward losers"

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World Cup 2026 is taking place in three different countries, but it is United States the one with most host cities, matches, as well as the rights of hosting the final on July 19, in New Jersey. Will this finally be the competition that solidifies "soccer" as a major sport in the United States? It could very well depend on how far the United States national team (known as USMNT) goes, which gives coach Mauricio Pochettino a big pressure.

"From day one, when we accepted this challenge, we said: let's transform all the pressure into a source of energy", explained the Argentinian manager in an interview with El País. "Externally, that pressure doesn't exist because nobody considers the United States a contender. But when we accepted, we said: 'Why not?' If you analyze other World Cups, you see cases like Morocco in 2022, or Korea in 2002, who reached the semifinals."

"American sports reward losers!", criticised Pochettino

However, Pochettino has a critical view on how the Americans play not just football, but most of sports, with a more industrialized system in which the leagues take more sporting decisions than the teams themselves, with the worst performing teams usually grabbing the best new players at the end of the season in lotteries to balance competitiveness (which often leads to "tanking" in the NBA), and without the risk of relegation.

"Their culture is playful. They want to play. We told them, 'Guys, playing soccer (football) is one thing, competing is another.' They're two completely different sports. They grow up in a culture of playing", explained Pochettino, with experience in clubs in Spain, England and France (including PSG and Chelsea).

"Why? If you start in MLS and you haven't won a game in three months and you're at the bottom, what's the consequence if there's no promotion or relegation, no international competition? American sports reward losers!

But soccer is different: if you reward those who don't win... If you don't have goals, you don't fight. If I lose, what happens? Nothing. They just fire the coach. Also, the American player is disciplined. But with a sense of complacency that isn't good in soccer. It took us a year and a half to change that mentality."

United States plays their debut game on Saturday at 3:00 CEST, 2:00 BST against Paraguay, and will also play against Australia and Turkey. Historically, their best results were a third place in 1930 and quarter-finals in 2002.