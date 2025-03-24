Usha Vance to travel to Greenland amid geopolitical tensions

HQ

The latest news on Greenland . Second Lady Usha Vance will visit Greenland this week, accompanied by one of her sons and a United States delegation, in what the White House describes as a cultural and diplomatic trip.

While the official agenda highlights visits to historical sites and the national dogsled race, the visit comes against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's persistent claims that the United States will acquire Greenland one way or the other.

The presence of Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz, has fuelled speculation that the visit is more than symbolic, drawing sharp criticism from Greenlandic leaders who view it as an unnecessary provocation and a calculated show of power.

The island has long been at the centre of United States geopolitical interests, but both Greenland and Denmark have consistently rejected any notion of a sale or annexation. For now, it remains to be seen how this visit will impact diplomatic relations in the Arctic.