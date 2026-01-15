User discovers the ridiculous reason why Monster Hunter Wilds runs better on PC the more DLC you have downloaded

HQ

Before it arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, most fans would agree that Capcom needs to fine-tune the performance of Monster Hunter: Wilds, its most important game of last year, in its PC version. The title has enjoyed good sales on PC despite constant criticism about its technical state, but now a savvy user claims that one of the main "optimisation" problems may stem from a rather amateurish oversight by the development team.

According to Tylmarande on Reddit, the game constantly performs an "aggressive check" to verify the additional content (DLC) available to the user, to such an extent that it impacts the performance of the title and, to make matters worse, it works much better the more DLC is installed (fewer checks to perform). Although ironically this would seem to be the best method for shareholders in terms of sales, it is clear that this is not what Capcom intended, and they have already been contacted and informed of these surprising findings.

Just in case, the same user, after testing by switching accounts, has created a mod for Monster Hunter: Wilds that makes it believe you have all the DLC, irrefutably proving their theory by improving performance. In fact, Tylmarande, who Capcom should perhaps consider adding to their QA payroll, had already helped the Japanese company solve a performance issue with Dragon's Dogma 2.

Are you experiencing performance issues with Monster Hunter: Wilds on PC and think this might be the cause?