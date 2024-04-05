Use your wireless headphones anywhere with Twelve South's AirFly Pro

HQ

While audio jacks and aux ports are becoming increasingly uncommon with modern technology, there is still a lot of existing tech and gadgets that support the feature. With older or less open systems being resistant to the potential of wireless headphones, Twelve South has created a handy bit of kit that can allow you to connect any wireless headphone to wider gadgets through an adapter system.

The AirFly Pro is the name of this device, and it essentially serves as a wireless adapter that connects to other devices through their audio jack to allow you to listen to them with your wireless headphones. For those travelling on aeroplanes frequently or anyone wanting to connect their wireless headphones to a treadmill at the gym, for example, there's a lot to appreciate with this system.

Check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the AirFly Pro, and how it works in practice.