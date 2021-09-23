Use your old Xbox 360 Gamerpic for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

Xbox 360 was and is still Microsoft's best selling console yet, and became huge in especially the UK and the US, but was also really popular around Europe. Many people got one and each and everyone had a Gamerpic for their account.

Unfortunately, these were really low-rez and small, and many people have changed them. If you have fond memories of your old Gamerpic, we're happy to tell you that you will be able to change back to it, while also getting it in better quality for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. To do this, you need to have a proper Xbox 360 account, and by changing it - all later Xbox consoles will also be affected.

Unfortunately, this is currently only for members of the Xbox Insiders program, but at least we know it is coming. Making this work was actually a bigger deal than what one might guess considering that it's just using an older image, as the Engineering lead at Xbox, Eden Marie, has explained in a lengthy Twitter post.

Do you remember your old Xbox 360 Gamerpic and would you like to go back to it for maximum retro?

Thanks Pure Xbox