Use your Microsoft Reward points to help Ukraine

As you might know, Microsoft has a bonus system called Microsoft Rewards. These are points you can earn by using the browser Edge, search with Bing, play Xbox and several other things. When you've earned enough, you can exchange these points for various gift cards, free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or giving money to charity.

Now Microsoft has added UNICEF as one of the recipients, with all money going to help Ukraine out, and everything is also doubled. The latter organisation writes on Twitter:

"Thanks to @Xbox for highlighting UNICEF's lifesaving emergency response efforts in Ukraine to their community of gamers. Through April 30th, your donated Microsoft Rewards points can go further — every point donated to UNICEF will be matched, doubling your impact!"

Unfortunately, not every country can help out, and those included are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain and the USA. We have contacted Microsoft to see if more countries will be added, as this campaign does not end until April 30.