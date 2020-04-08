Use Mechs to harvest and survive No Man's Sky

Hello Games has unleashed mighty mech robots in today's No Man's Sky update. The so-called Minotaur class harvester is equipped with a jet pack and is not affected by planetary hazards. It's ideal for mining and collecting rare resources in difficult-to-reach areas.

VR players can explore the cockpit of this heavy Exo Mech robot in 360 degrees and those who tweak their space freighter with the corresponding update can even order their personal robo buddy for an orbital drop down to the planet surface.

In addition, the developer has introduced some small-scale, graphical adjustments and optimisations in their latest update. For example, players are now able to customise their Exocraft vehicles, position power lines underground, and things like that.

If you want to know more about this update, go check out the developer's blog. No Man's Sky is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.