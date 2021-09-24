USB-C to be standard for all smartphones according to new law

HQ

We assume most recognise the scenario when you need to charge your phone at a friend's house, and they either have an old smartphone with micro-USB, a newer with USB-C or an iPhone with Lightning - and it turns out it doesn't match what you have. Well, this might be a thing of the past as EU has now decided that all smartphones sold in the union must be USB-C.

As most Android manufacturers already have moved to this standard, this mainly affects Apple, who uses Lightning for their smartphone (but have USB-C for some iPad and Mac). And as you might expect, they aren't really happy about this and the firm says to BBC:

"We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world."

The rules will not only apply to smartphones, but:



Cameras



Handheld video game consoles



Headphones



Portable speakers



Smartphones



Tablets



By doing this, the EU estimates to save enormous amounts of wasted cables and chargers, as these two factors alone currently causes more that 11,000 tonnes of scrap every year. This law should be in place by 2022, and then each country has up to two years to enforce the new law.

Are you happy to see one standard for smartphones in the future?