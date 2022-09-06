USB4 Version 2.0 promises 80Gbps speeds

HQ

It has been revealed by the USB Promoter Group that a new update to USB cables is on the way, and that this one aims to drastically improve what USBs will offer. As mentioned in a press release, we're told that what is being known as USB4 Version 2.0 will be bringing speeds of up to 80Gbps, which is around twice as quick as what USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 currently offers.

There is no current mention of a release date of when this cable will launch, but we are told that work is currently ongoing on USB3.2, DisplayPort, and PCIe, so that this more powerful technology can be used to the best of its abilities.

As for when we might hear more about the USB4 Version 2.0, there are two scheduled USB Developer Days events listed, with those being between November 1-2, and November 15-16.