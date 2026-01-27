USA's immigration police ICE will help in security during Winter Olympics in Italy

HQ

The United States immigration police's ICE agents will provide assistance in the US security operations during Winter OLympics, which are being held February 6th to 22nd, in Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

ICE will not "conduct immigration enforcement operations abroad", according to The United States immigration police to AFP, and reported by Finnish YLE.

"ICE's Homeland Security Investigations Division will support the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and the host nation in investigating and mitigating risks posed by transnational criminal organizations during the Olympics."

As expected, this has caused a lot of discussions in Italy after two civilians have been killed during immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are present in the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Milan on February 6th, 2026.