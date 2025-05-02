YFQ-44A: USAF begins ground testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft

HQ

The latest news on the United States . We now know that the United States Air Force has begun ground testing of the YFQ-44A as part of its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, a major step towards autonomous systems integration.

The test, aimed at evaluating propulsion, avionics, and autonomy, sets the stage for flight testing later this year. Beale Air Force Base has been chosen to host a CCA Aircraft Readiness Unit, ensuring rapid deployment capabilities. Check out some images below.