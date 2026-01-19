USA won the World Championship title in Women's Ice Hockey

HQ

Now we know how it all went down. USA has won a gold medal in women's ice hockey world championship for ladies under 18. The finals were played in Canada's Nova Scotia, as told by Finnish YLE.

USA won 2-0 against Canada, and those goals were done by Emily Pohl and Lindsay Stepnowski. But when it comes to overall points in the tournament, we find out that Jane Daley did 12 goals and 17 points in 6 games. Canada's Sofia Ismael did 15 points, and Emily Pohl 15 points. The most valuable player, or MVP for short, was Jane Daley.

So USA won, Canada was in second place, and third was Czech Republic, which beat Sweden 4-3.