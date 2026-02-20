USA shortens distance with Canada in historic women's ice hockey rivalry, takes gold in Milano-Cortina

HQ

United States took the gold in the women's ice hockey, 2-1, following a late comeback ended in overtime. Canadian goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped all USA attempts and Kristin O'Neill scored the first goal for Canada. But with just two minutes of regular time, USA captain Hilary Knight scored and took the match to overtime.

Finally, Megan Keller nette the winning goal and stunned Canada again. Not as drastic as the 5-0 rout from USA to Canada in the group stage, but enough to reduce the historic gap between the two nations in women's ice hockey, a sport that only became Olympic in Nagano 1998, with Canada winning five gold medals and USA adding a third gold medal, perhaps expected given USA's dominance in the World Championship, winning almost every edition since 2005, including last year.

In the men's ice hockey event, semifinals take place today Friday, with Canada and USA again favourites for the gold medal. Will Finland and Slovakia stop them?