USA humiliated Finland in women's junior ice hockey

HQ

Finland's national ice hockey team for ladies under 18 has lost all three of their matches in Membertou, Canada, where the team took part in B Group. Reporting was done by Finnish YLE.

To add salt to injury, on Tuesday Finland lost 0-14 to USA. Jane Daley of USA did three goals in total. The US team scored a goal four times during power play.

After the first round, the match was 0-6, and then it was time to change goalie: Pihla Ikonen had to go, and Saimi Pesola replaced her. Despite the final numbers, Pesola was the best player of Finland's team.

As mentioned, Finland had lost two times already, to Czech Republic and to Slovakia.

It seems that the next opponent for Finnish ladies will be Canada, the world champions from last year.