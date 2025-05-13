US welcomes White South African refugees amid global criticism

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. We now know that the United States has begun resettling white South Africans, with 59 Afrikaners arriving on Monday to the United States under refugee status granted by the Trump administration.
While Washington cites racial persecution and land seizure threats, critics argue the move is politically motivated and racially selective. South African officials deny claims of systemic discrimination and say the Unites States has misunderstood its land reform efforts.