The latest news on the United States . We now know that the United States has begun resettling white South Africans, with 59 Afrikaners arriving on Monday to the United States under refugee status granted by the Trump administration.

While Washington cites racial persecution and land seizure threats, critics argue the move is politically motivated and racially selective. South African officials deny claims of systemic discrimination and say the Unites States has misunderstood its land reform efforts.