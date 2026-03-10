US warns citizens in Nigeria of possible terrorist threat

HQ

The United States has warned its citizens in Nigeria about a possible terrorist threat targeting US facilities and affiliated schools, according to a security alert issued by the US Embassy in Nigeria. The advisory urged Americans to take extra precautions when visiting diplomatic sites in Abuja and Lagos.

The embassy said it had been on heightened alert since the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. While no specific details about the threat were provided, US officials advised citizens to remain vigilant around embassy facilities and US-affiliated schools.

Security in Abuja has also been increased after threats of pro-Iran demonstrations. In northern Nigeria, where there is a sizeable Shi'ite Muslim minority influenced by Iran, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in recent days in support of Tehran.