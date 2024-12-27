US town officials ask residents to stop putting googly eyes on public art

HQ

The city of Bend, Oregon, has issued a public request to stop people from placing googly eyes on public art and sculptures. From globe sculptures to depictions of animals, no piece of art is safe from getting some comical new eyes.

While additions to sculptures have been made in the past, like Santa hats during Christmas, the googly eyes have to be removed because of their adhesive, which damages the sculptures. In the city's request, it explained "while the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art."

Bend's communications director, Rene Mitchell, said (via Sky News): "We really encourage our community to engage with the art and have fun. We just need to make sure that we can protect it and that it doesn't get damaged."

The citizens of Bend aren't exactly happy about this change, as the googly eyes add a bit of fun and joy to their lives. "We love the googly eyes. This town is getting to be so stuffy. Let's have fun!" wrote one citizen.

This is an ad:

What do you think? A harmless bit of fun or defacing public art?