US to sanction Sudan over confirmed chemical weapons use

Washington plans export and credit restrictions amid ongoing conflict.

The latest news on the United States and Sudan. The United States government has announced on Friday new sanctions on Sudan after confirming the use of chemical weapons by Sudan's military forces during their 2024 clashes with paramilitary groups.

These measures will restrict US exports and financial aid, reflecting Washington's condemnation of such violations amid the country's escalating humanitarian crisis. Sudan's authorities have rejected the accusations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

