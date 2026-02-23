US to halt collection of Supreme Court-struck tariffs

HQ

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency will stop collecting tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court ruling that deemed them illegal. The halt comes more than three days after the high court struck down the duties, which had generated over $500 million daily in revenue.

In a message to shippers, CBP said to have deactivated all tariff codes tied to President Donald Trump's IEEPA orders but offered no details on refunds for importers. The agency clarified that the suspension does not affect other Trump-era tariffs under Section 232 (national security) or Section 301 (unfair trade practices).

Meanwhile, Trump imposed a new 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the Supreme Court-struck IEEPA duties. CBP said it will provide further guidance to shippers through its Cargo Systems Messaging Service as the trade community adjusts to the changes...