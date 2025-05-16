English
US to ease sanctions on Syria, signaling policy shift

Administration moves to lift restrictions, enabling economic rebuilding and humanitarian aid after years of war.

The latest news on the United States and Syria. We now know that the US government is preparing to lift some sanctions on Syria in the coming weeks, following President Trump's announcement to end all sanctions against Damascus.

Treasury is expected to issue general licenses that will facilitate economic rebuilding and humanitarian efforts, with waivers needing renewal every 180 days. Lawmakers from both parties have supported the move, seeing it as a step toward stabilizing the war-torn country.

WASHINGTON APRIL 7: Protesters hold a banner protesting waging war on Syria in Washington DC on April 7, 2017 // Shutterstock

