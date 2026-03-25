US to deploy thousands more troops to Middle East

HQ

The Pentagon is expected to deploy between 3,000 and 4,000 additional troops to the Middle East, according to sources, in the latest sign of a growing military buildup by the United States.

The reinforcements are likely to come from the elite 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, and would significantly expand US operational flexibility in the region amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

While no decision has been made to send ground forces into Iran itself, officials say the deployment would prepare for a range of scenarios, including potential operations targeting strategic locations such as the Strait of Hormuz or Iran's key oil hub at Kharg Island.

US troops // Shutterstock

The move follows earlier deployments, including Marines and naval forces aboard the USS Boxer (LHD-4), bringing the total number of US troops in the region to around 50,000 before the latest increase.

President Donald Trump has signaled openness to both military and diplomatic paths, mentioning "productive" contacts with Tehran, though Iranian officials have denied that talks are taking place.

The escalation comes with political risks at home. Public support for US strikes remains low, with a majority of Americans opposing the campaign. Any move toward deploying ground troops could further complicate the administration's position, especially given earlier promises to avoid new prolonged conflicts in the Middle East.