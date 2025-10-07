US Supreme Court declines Ghislaine Maxwell's final appeal

HQ

We just got the news that the US Supreme Court has turned down Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal against her conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking network, effectively closing her last legal path. The decision, issued without explanation, ensures that her lengthy prison sentence will stand unless overturned by a presidential pardon. Maxwell's defense expressed disappointment but vowed to continue seeking justice. The ruling comes as federal agents continue to review Epstein's network and its high-profile connections, with public pressure growing for full transparency over the case files.