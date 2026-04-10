US summons bank chiefs over AI cyber risks from Anthropic's latest AI model

HQ

US officials have summoned top banking executives to Washington amid growing concerns over cybersecurity risks linked to the new AI model developed by Anthropic. The meeting, reportedly led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, comes shortly after the unveiling of the company's latest system, Claude Mythos.

Among those attending is Jerome Powell, alongside executives from major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup. The gathering focuses on the potential risks posed by advanced AI tools capable of identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities at a level comparable to, or exceeding, human experts.

Anthropic recently warned that its model had uncovered thousands of previously undetected weaknesses in widely used systems, raising fears that such technology could be misused by hackers. A leak of the model's code earlier this month intensified concerns, with the company acknowledging that the broader impact on economies and national security could be significant.

In response, Anthropic has restricted access to the model to a limited group of companies, including major tech firms and infrastructure organisations. This marks the first time the company has limited a product release.