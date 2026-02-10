US strikes civil nuclear deal with Armenia

HQ

The United States and Armenia have agreed to cooperate in the civil nuclear sector, marking a significant deepening of ties between Washington and a country that has long depended on Russia for energy and security. The deal was signed on Monday in Yerevan by Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and US vice-president JD Vance, who said negotiations had concluded on a so-called 123 Agreement enabling the export of US nuclear technology and expertise.

Vance said the agreement could unlock up to $5bn in initial US exports, with a further $4bn in longer-term fuel supply and maintenance contracts. Armenia is seeking to replace its ageing Russian-built Metsamor nuclear power plant and is weighing proposals from companies in the United States, Russia, China, France and South Korea. While no final decision has been made, the accord positions US firms strongly and underscores Armenia's efforts to diversify away from Moscow's influence.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of a US-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan signed six months ago, as Washington pushes a broader "peace dividend" for the South Caucasus. Vance also promoted plans for a new transit corridor linking Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave via southern Armenia, a project intended to boost trade between Asia and Europe while bypassing Russia and Iran. "We're not just making peace for Armenia," Vance said. "We're also creating real prosperity for Armenia and the United States together."