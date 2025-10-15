US slips out of world's top 10 most powerful passports

HQ

For the first time in 20 years, the United States passport has slipped out of the world's top 10 most powerful passports, now sharing a spot just outside the leading ranks. According to the latest Henley Passport Index, a ranking that measures how many countries a traveler can visit without needing a visa, the United States passport now ranks 12th globally. Just last year, the United States was in 7th place, before slipping to 10th in July of this year. Ten years ago, it was at the top of the list. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!