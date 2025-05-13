US slashes tariff on Chinese small parcels to 54%

HQ

The latest news on the United States and China . We now know that the United States will cut the tariff on small shipments from China under the "de minimis" rule to 54%, down from 120%, as part of a new trade agreement between Washington and Beijing.

The flat fee will remain at $100 instead of rising to $200, softening earlier measures aimed at curbing Chinese e-commerce imports. This policy shift follows bipartisan criticism of the loophole, which had enabled a surge in cheap goods and illegal items entering the US.