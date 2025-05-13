US slashes tariff on Chinese small parcels to 54%

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States and China. We now know that the United States will cut the tariff on small shipments from China under the "de minimis" rule to 54%, down from 120%, as part of a new trade agreement between Washington and Beijing.
The flat fee will remain at $100 instead of rising to $200, softening earlier measures aimed at curbing Chinese e-commerce imports. This policy shift follows bipartisan criticism of the loophole, which had enabled a surge in cheap goods and illegal items entering the US.