US slashes tariff on Chinese small parcels to 54%

Revised de minimis rate follows truce in trade war with Beijing.

The latest news on the United States and China. We now know that the United States will cut the tariff on small shipments from China under the "de minimis" rule to 54%, down from 120%, as part of a new trade agreement between Washington and Beijing.

The flat fee will remain at $100 instead of rising to $200, softening earlier measures aimed at curbing Chinese e-commerce imports. This policy shift follows bipartisan criticism of the loophole, which had enabled a surge in cheap goods and illegal items entering the US.

Belarus, Chist, November 17, 2024.a parcel from AliExpress is handed over by a postman // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesChina


