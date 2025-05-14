US slashes tariff on Chinese small parcels to 30%

Dansk
The latest news on the United States and China. The United States has recently announced a significant reduction in its "de minimis" tariff on low-value Chinese shipments, lowering it to 30% for direct-to-consumer postal packages.
While the new tariff offers relief to Chinese e-commerce giants, the reduction still represents a steep charge compared to previous exemptions. Despite the changes, experts suggest that these tariffs may continue to impact the speed and cost of shipments to the US.