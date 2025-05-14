English
US slashes tariff on Chinese small parcels to 30%

New tariff adjustments aim to ease trade tensions between the US and China.

The latest news on the United States and China. The United States has recently announced a significant reduction in its "de minimis" tariff on low-value Chinese shipments, lowering it to 30% for direct-to-consumer postal packages.

While the new tariff offers relief to Chinese e-commerce giants, the reduction still represents a steep charge compared to previous exemptions. Despite the changes, experts suggest that these tariffs may continue to impact the speed and cost of shipments to the US.

San Diego, CA USA- March 29, 2024: A Package received from Temu online marketplace // Shutterstock

