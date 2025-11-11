United States Senate approves bill to end government shutdown

HQ

The United States Senate has passed a compromise bill aimed at ending the country's longest-ever government shutdown, clearing a major hurdle after weeks of stalled negotiations and widespread disruption across federal services.

The measure passed 60-40, with strong Republican backing and support from eight Democrats. The bill restores funding for federal agencies left unfunded since October 1 and pauses President Donald Trump's plan to shrink the federal workforce, blocking any layoffs until January 30.

Democrats frustrated over lack of health subsidy guarantees

Democrats pushed for assurances on expiring health subsidies affecting 24 million Americans, but the deal only sets up a December vote without guaranteeing an extension. Several Democratic lawmakers expressed frustration, arguing their leverage should have led to more concrete commitments.

The bill now moves to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated he wants to approve it as early as Wednesday before sending it to Trump. The president has called the agreement "very good," signalling he intends to sign it.

Senate Democrats remain divided. Dick Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said the shutdown "seemed to be an opportunity" to secure better policy outcomes, but acknowledged that effort "didn't work."

The shutdown has caused major disruptions, including halted food benefits for millions, unpaid federal workers and delays across the air traffic system. A late-October poll showed 50% of Americans blamed Republicans, while 43% blamed Democrats.

The bill keeps the government funded through January 30, maintaining the current trajectory of adding roughly $1.8 trillion annually to the national debt. It also secures funding for the SNAP food-subsidy program through next September, preventing interruptions even if another shutdown occurs.