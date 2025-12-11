US seizes oil tanker near Venezuela

HQ

The United States has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela that was reportedly carrying crude destined for Cuba, marking a sharp escalation in already-tense relations between Washington and Nicolás Maduro's government.

According to US officials, the operation targeted what the Trump administration says is an illicit shipment designed to bypass sanctions. The move comes as the White House intensifies pressure on Caracas, arguing that Venezuela's oil trade with Cuba props up both regimes and undermines regional security.

This deepens standoff between Trump and Maduro

Venezuelan authorities condemned the seizure, calling it an "act of piracy" and accusing President Donald Trump of attempting to strangle the country's economy. Maduro's allies warned the incident could trigger retaliation and further destabilize the Caribbean.

The tanker's interception adds to a series of recent clashes, including US military strikes on alleged drug-trafficking operations and ongoing political disputes over Venezuela's contested election results. With tensions climbing, diplomats across the region say they are bracing for further confrontations in the weeks ahead.