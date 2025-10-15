US revokes visas of individuals "who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk"

HQ

"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans. The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk." These were the latest words from the State Department in a post on X. The United States government adds in the post that it has already revoked visas for several foreign nationals. At the same time, the statement emphasizes that the country will not host individuals wishing harm on Americans, sharing examples of posts from multiple individuals that prompted the cancellations. "Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the US," it adds. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!