US prosecutors seek life sentence for man convicted of trying to assassinate Trump in Florida

US federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Ryan Routh, the man convicted of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump during a golf outing in Florida in 2024. Routh is due to be sentenced on Wednesday by US district judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce, following his conviction on charges including attempting to kill a presidential candidate and multiple firearms offences.

According to prosecutors, Routh spent weeks planning the attack before positioning himself near Trump's West Palm Beach golf club, aiming a rifle through shrubbery as the then Republican candidate played. A Secret Service agent spotted him before Trump entered the area, prompting the agent to open fire after Routh pointed his weapon in the agent's direction. Routh fled without firing and was later arrested.

Prosecutors argue that Routh has shown no remorse and continues to reject responsibility for his actions, justifying a life sentence under federal guidelines. His defence team has instead asked for a reduced sentence of 20 years plus a mandatory seven-year term, citing his age and arguing that a punishment short of life imprisonment would be sufficient. Later today, we will learn more...

Attempted assassination of Trump in Florida (Sep, 2024):