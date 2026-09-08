US President Donald Trump seems to want to rename New Mexico as "New America" next

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One of the many executive orders President Donald Trump has signed during his latest term in office came in the form of renaming key geographical locations with a more Americanised moniker. So far, we've seen the Gulf of Mexico changed to the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario adjusted to Lake America. The main catch is these names are only really sticking in the United States, as most other regions and countries are still calling each location by its original title.

Still, this isn't stopping Trump from continuing this effort, as now the President is seemingly preparing to take action against the state of New Mexico, with plans to change its name to "New America".

No executive order has been signed as of yet, but Trump has taken to Truth Social to share a bunch of AI-generated maps displaying the state as New America and no longer as New Mexico, suggesting something more official could be on the horizon.

<social>https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117230281885623312</social>