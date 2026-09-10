US President Donald Trump expects the Iran war to last until at least November

HQ

While United States President Donald Trump initially expected the conflict in the Middle-East to be a somewhat quick affair, the war has now lasted for several months, and clearly there is not an immediate end in sight.

Speaking on his way to the Republican party midterm election convention in Texas, as per BBC News, Trump outlined his timeline for when he expects the war with Iran to come to an end, and it won't be for a couple of months at least.

"I think the war's going to end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer."

Trump then went on further to add Iran is "desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon" in what clearly is a jab against the Democrat party.

The US President also explained: "Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward. I think it's going to take a little bit longer than the midterm."

In a follow-up, Trump even mentioned that negotiations with Iran are off the table as "it's not something we're looking at".