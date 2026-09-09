US President Donald Trump bans Canadian alcohol in latest trade war escalation

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It's almost comical to think two countries who share such an enormous border would be locked into such an escalating trade war, but this very much the case between the United States and Canada.

Following the US announcing tariffs on its neighbour as part of President Donald Trump's return to imposing tariffs on countries who export goods to America, Canada soon decided to snap back by announcing its own tariffs going the other way, which ultimately proved to be a move Trump wasn't the most impressed by.

Since then, the pair have issued all kinds of tit-for-tat blows, with the US recently putting a 50% tariff on Canadian-produced vehicles. Canada eventually responded by issuing a retaliatory $20 billion tariff of its own, and Trump almost immediately responded by issuing a trade ban against Canada targeting dairy products, alcohol, and motorcycles.

This ban seems to cover most forms of Canadian booze, and as for the dairy element, it specifically spans whey protein, invert molasses, cane molasses, and non-alcoholic beer too, as per Sky News.

Canada has yet to respond to these latest tariffs and trade bans, but it does seem as though the trade war between the two North American giants will continue to evolve and escalate, ultimately leading to more expensive goods for both the Canadian and American people.