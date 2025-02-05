United States Postal Service resumes parcel deliveries from China amid Trump tariffs

HQ

The United States Postal Service has resumed accepting parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong after a temporary suspension triggered by Donald Trump's recent tariff policies.

The new rules aim to close a loophole that previously allowed small packages under $800 to enter tax-free, a system widely used by fast-fashion giants like Shein and Temu. While domestic retailers have long argued that these exemptions give Chinese sellers an unfair edge, the move has also sparked concerns about potential delays for American consumers.

Customs officials are now working on a system to ensure smooth processing under the updated regulations. Meanwhile, the European Union is also increasing oversight on e-commerce imports, signaling a broader crackdown on tax-free shipments from China, so it remains to be seen how this will impact global trade.