US political commentators barred from UK visit

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US political commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur have been barred from entering the UK, allegedly for the pair's criticisms of Israel. Both Uygur and Piker are known for their strong views on the state and other political matters, and they have each claimed they've had their visas revoked ahead of a visit to the UK's capital.

Uygur posted that he was set to appear at SXSW London, which is set to start this week. "I've been banned from the UK. I tried to get on a flight to London to attend SXSW London and give a speech at Oxford. I've been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!" Uygur wrote on Twitter/X (via TheGuardian).

Replying to Uygur's tweet, Piker said: "The UK has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of Israel. the west is betraying "liberal values" for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become Israel."

Uygur was also set to lead a talk at the Oxford Union, which will no longer be taking place. While this decision has been met with some cheers from Piker and Uygur's opponents in the political sphere, it seems that ideas of free speech have been trod on, which likely isn't a positive no matter what side you're on.