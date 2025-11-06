United States orders flight reductions due to ongoing government shutdown

HQ

We just got the news that the United States government has ordered a significant reduction in flights across dozens of major airports as the ongoing shutdown continues to strain aviation services.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that he would order a 10% cut in flights at 40 major airports, aimed at maintaining safety amid staffing shortages, and this will mainly affect domestic routes, with international flights remaining untouched.

Airlines are rushing to adjust schedules and reassure passengers, while industry unions criticize the prolonged political impasse that has left thousands of federal employees unpaid.