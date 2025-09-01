US Open: Who's into quarter-finals in men's and women's singles, times and dates

HQ

The US Open reaches its final week, in the middle of the round of 16 matches. Between Monday and Tuesday, first days of September, we will know the last eight players in men's and women's singles at the final Grand Slam of the year.

Quarter-finals matches will take place between Tuesday and Wednesday September 2 and 3, still no time confirmed.

In men's sides, we already know the four quarter-finalists from one side of the table. Carlos Alcaraz, still without dropping a set, will face Czech player Jiri Lehecka, World No. 21. In theory, Alcaraz is favourite, as he recently defeated Lehecka at the Queen's Club final. However, this year Lehecka already defeated the World No. 2 at another quarter-finals, in Doha.

Whoever wins from that duel will face either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz in semi-finals, after a high-octane quarter-final match that will be the ultimate test for Djokovic, who has won every match this US Open with clear superiority in most cases, but still has frequently needed medical assistance.

In the other side of the table, we are still midway through round of 16, with the following matches taking place today:



Leandro Riedi vs. Alex de Miñaur: 17:00 CEST, 16:00 BST



Felix Auger Aliassime vs. Andrey Rublev: 17:00 CEST, 16:30 BST



Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jaume Munar: 20:10 CEST, 19:10 BST



Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksander Bublik: 01:00 CEST, 00:00 BST (of Tuesday)



Women's US Open quarter-finals

In the women's singles side, we already know two quarter-final games between Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marketá Vondrousova (the World No. 1 should have no issues beating World No. 60), and Jessica Pegula vs. Barbora Krejcikova (another unbalanced match between World No. 4 and World No. 62).

Before that, the remaining round of 16 games will take place:



Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Iga Swiatek: 19:00 CEST, 18.00 BST



Marta Kostyuk vs. Karolina Muchova: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



Naomi Osaka vs. Coco Gauff: 19:10 CEST, 18:10 BST



Amanda Anisamova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia: 02:40 CEST, 01: 40 BST (of Tuesday)

