US Open quarter-finalists: Sinner described as "AI" after thrashing Bublik

HQ

The full list of US Open quarter-finalists is here, and Jannik Sinner stands out after thrashing Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-1 6-1 6-1. The World No. 1 had previously shown some vulnerability when he lost the first set to Shapovalov in the third round, but at round of 16 he sent home Bublik, World No. 24, in only one hour and 21 minutes.

Bublik, who had not lost a singler service game in the competition, where he defeated higher ranked Tommy Paul (in a grueling match with four tie breaks) could only say that Sinner was powered by "artificial intelligence" and apparently joked that "I'm not bad, you're so good, this is insane" with Sinner at the net.

Sinner will now face Lorenzo Musetti in quarter-finals, an all-Italian match. If Sinner wins, his rival in semi-finals will be Alex de Miñaur or Felix Auger Aliassime.

Rmemeber that, today, Tuesday September 2, we will have the first quarter-final games, with Jiri Lehecka vs. Carlos Alcaraz at 18:40 CEST, 17:40 BST, and Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz at 2:10 CEST, 1:10 CEST (of Wednesday).