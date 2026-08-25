US Open mixed doubles: When do Alcaraz and Williams, Sabalenka and Djokovic play today?

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The US Open mixed doubles reaches the second of three days: the mini-competition (criticised by many for looking more like an exhibition tournament than a proper Grand Slam) held the qualifiers matches on Monday, and today, Tuesday, the round of 16 and quarter-finals will take place, followed by semi-finals and final on Wednesday.

Action will begin today at 10:00 AM local time in New York, with a match between Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexandra Eala, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. In Europe, that will be 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST.

Action will begin one hour later at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka vs. Henry Patten and Katerina Siniakova (17:00 CEST, 18:00 BST).

The highly anticipated match with Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams, against Lloyd Glasspool and Erin Routliffe, will take place not before 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST, the final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The final match at the Louis Armstrong, not before 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST, will be between Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud vs. Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula.

Other highlights include the defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori vs. Andrey Rublev and Mirra Andreeva, not before 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST; and the pair or Taylor Townsend and Alexander Zverev against Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli, not before 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST.

Remember that the US Open mixed doubles matches are best of 3 sets of 4 games and no advantage needed (a "sudden-death" point is played in the case of 40-40 and a tie-break is played if a set ends 4-4), only the final will be six games, but still no advantage.