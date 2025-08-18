US Open Mixed Doubles draw revealed: Alcaraz, Raducanu, Draper, Pegula...

HQ

There's one week to go before the US Open begins, but as previously reported, the mixed doubles category has been pushed forward and will take place this week. A decision that was hugely controversial, because it transformer what was previously a "genuine" category within the Grand Slam into a pseudo-exhibition tournament, with shorter games (best-of-three-set, only four games and no advantage) and a star-studded line up that has pushed out some genuine mixed doubles players, with some not being able to take part as it coincided with the qualifying rounds.

Still, US Open hopes, with this competition, attract more viewers and recognition to the category, as well as increasing prize money. The final list of pairs has been announces, as well as the draw: the competition will start with the round of 16 on Tuesday, August 19. Later that same day, the quarter-finals will also take place, and the semi-finals and finals will take place on Thursday.



Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper vs. Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz



Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic vs. Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev



Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe



Gael Monfils and Naomi Osaka vs. Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti



Katerina Siniakova and Jannik Sinner vs. Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev



Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend vs. Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune



Reilly Opelka and Venus Williams vs. Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev



Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori vs. Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina



Matches will start at 17:00 CEST, 16:00 BST, with the one between Raducanu/Alcaraz (only one day after his final with Sinner) and Draper/Pegula not earlier than 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST, and the one between Sinner/Siniakova and Zverev/Bencic not earlier than 20:20 CEST, 19:20 BST.