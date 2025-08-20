US Open mixed doubles: Alcaraz/Raducanu eliminated, Draper/Pegula and Swiatek/Ruud in semi-finals

HQ

The first day in mixed doubles at US Open has been fruitful: the round of 16 and quarter-finals were played in the same day, and now we only have four pairs left. Semi-finals and the final will be played on Wednesday, August 20 (in European time, it will already be Thursday):



Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper vs. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud



Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison vs. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori



Arguably the pair that had gained more interest, between recent Cincinnati winner Alcaraz and British promise Raducanu, only lasted one match, ending 4-2, 4-2 (only four games and no advantage needed), losing to Draper and Pegula.

Jannik Sinner, ill, did not participate and her partner Siniakova also withdrew, so instead the Americans Christian Harrison and Danielle Collins stepped in and defeated Bencic and Zverev, reaching all the way to the semi-finals, where they will face Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the winners of last year's mixed doubles event.

Errani and Vavassori said that this new event, prioritizing singles stars and reducing the length of the matches, turning them into a pseudo-exhibition, was "a profound injustice that disrespect an entire category of players" as it "put money above tennis".