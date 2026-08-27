US Open men's singles draw has been made: check out rivals for Zverev, Alcaraz, Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime...

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The US Open is underway: the qualifiers are ongoing and the mixed doubles mini-tournament also ended, with the Czech Karolína Muchova and Jakub Mensik taking the one million dollar prize.

On Thursday, the men's and women's singles draw has been made, revealing the paths for each of the 128 players in the Grand Slam (without counting the qualifiers and lucky losers), beginning from Sunday August 30 and ending in the women's final on September 12 and men's final on September 13.

Without Jannik Sinner, out injured, Alexander Zverev is the top seed followed by Carlos Alcaraz. Felix Auger-Aliassime is third, Novak Djokovic is fourth. The last seeded player (who will skip Round 2) is the Peruvian Ignacio Buse, ranked 36 in the world.

You can see the full draw on this link.

According to ranking, Alexander Zverev (1) would face Alex De Miñaur (6) in semi-finals and Felix Auger-Aliassime (3) would face Flavio Cobolli (5) in quarter-finals; Daniil Medvedev (7) vs. Novak Djokovic (4) and Ben Shelton (8) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (2) would be on the other side.