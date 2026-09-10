US Open enters semi-finals with a drastic difference between men's and women's singles

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US Open semi-finals are starting today and two very different situations are set to happen between the women's and men's singles. In the men's competition, only Alexander Zverev, the top seed and World No. 2, remains in the last four: he will face Karen Khachanov, who is ranked 50; while the other semi-final pits the 8th and 11th seeds: Ben Shelton (World No. 9) and Frances Tiafoe (World No. 12).

Without the top player Jannik Sinner, every other member of the top 10 except for Zverev and Shelton fell, most of them fairly early, although Alcaraz lasted until the quarter-finals, defeated by Shelton in five sets.

However, the women's singles is completely different: the top four seeds, which are also the top four in the world, are the semi-finalists: Sabalenka in her final days as World No. 1, because Elena Rybakina's victory in quarter-finals means that she will lose the World No. 1 spot for the first time since October 2024. Sabalenka will face Pegula and Rybakina will face Coco Gauff.

US Open semi-finals schedule:



Aryna Sabalenka (1)vs. Jessica Pegula (3): 1:00 CEST, 00:00 BST of Friday, September 11



Coco Gauff (4) vs. Elena Rybakina (2): not before 2:10 CEST, 1:10 BST of Friday, September 11



Alexander Zverev (1) vs. Karen Khachanov: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST of Friday, September 11



Frances Tiafoe (11) vs. Ben Shelton (8): 1:00 CEST, 00:00 BST of Saturday, September 12

